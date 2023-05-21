Mohanlal Birthday: Mammootty Wishes Malayalam Star On His Special Day

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s friendship is no secret for cinephiles. The actors share a good bond off-screen despite being leading stars in the industry. As he does each year, Mammootty took to social media to share a picture with Mohanlal and send wishes his way.

Mammootty and Mohanlal never miss wishing each other on special days each year. On the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday, the Peranbu actor took to Twitter to post a special photo of the duo. In the photo, the actors can be seen holding hands. Captioning the post, Mammootty wrote, “പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ലാലിന് ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ..” which translates to “Happy birthday dear Lal..”.

Mohanlal celebrates his 63rd birthday on May 21. If reports are to believe, the actor has already celebrated the day with close friends in an intimate celebration at his Kochi residence. Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to Twitter to wish the star. On the occasion, Sukumaran posted a special poster of their movie L2:Empuraan. Along with the poster, the director wrote, "Happy birthday KA! #L2E". In the post, he referred to Mohanlal as Kherushi Ab'Raam, his character name in the movie.

Mohanlal and Mammootty movies

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s friendship has translated onto the big screen as well. The actors have starred in over 55 films together and the pairing has almost always led to a box office success. Some of the movies they starred in include, 2022, Paavam Poornima, Vartha, Enthino Pookunna Pookkal and many others.

Mohanlal movies

Mohanlal currently has a lot of movies in his kitty. The actor is currently working with the Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pallisery in the movie Mallaikottai Vaaliban. The movie is a wrestling drama and also stars Manikandan R Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Hareesh Peradi among others. Apart from this, Mohanlal is also collaborating with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the sequel of his hit film Lucifer (2019). The movie is titled L2: Empuraan. Mohanlal was last seen in Alone, which did not do well at the box office.