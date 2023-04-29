Mohanlal Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Suchitra On Barroz Set

Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra completed 35 years of marital bliss on April 28. On the couple's special day, the Drishyam star took to social media and shared a romantic post for his wife. He also gave a glimpse of his anniversary celebrations. Mohanlal's wife has joined him in Japan as he films for his directorial Barroz.

Mohanlal shared a photo on Instagram wherein he could be seen feeding cake to his wife Suchitra. The Lucifer star wore a white kurta and a pearl necklace. On the other hand, Suchitra sported a black dress and completed her look with a necklace encrusted with gemstones. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love and soulmate ship (sic)!" Take a look at the photo below.

From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love & soulmateship! pic.twitter.com/j6w3Rh4kc1 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 28, 2023

The couple celebrated their anniversary on the set of Mohanlal's upcoming film Barroz. This film will see Mohanlal playing the titular role. Barroz will also mark Mohanlal's directorial debut. The shooting has been going on at a brisk pace. The script of the movie is penned by the director Jijo Punnoose of My Dear Kuttichathan fame.

"What a strange thing to be alive beneath cherry blossoms." - Kobayashi Issa



At Hiroshima Park, Aomori, Japan pic.twitter.com/224fjQL7j7 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 23, 2023

More about Mohanlal's upcoming projects

Mohanlal has been busy shooting for his upcoming wrestling drama Malaikottai Vaaliban. The first look from the period film was unveiled recently. The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pallisery of Jallikattu fame. It stars Manikandan R Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Hareesh Peradi among others in key roles. The story is written by P S Rafeeq and the music is handled by Prashant Pillai. Apart from this, Mohanlal is also collaborating with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the sequel of his hit film Lucifer (2019).