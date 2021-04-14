Mohanlal Celebrates Vishu At Home, Fans Pour In Hearty Wishes In Return

On the occasion of Vishu 2021, many of the popular artists from the entertainment industry took to their social media handles and sent lovely wishes to all their fans and followers. One of the legendary Malayalam actors, Mohanlal also did the same and added a beautiful photo of the Vishu 2021 preparations at home.

Mohanlal’s Vishu 2021 wishes

Mohanlal recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo through which he depicted how he and his family were all prepared for the Vishu 2021 festival. In the photo, it can be seen how he has been prepped up with Krishna idol kept in between different types of fruits, coconut and all other essentials for Vishu rituals. The photo also gave a glimpse of the small worshipping area in Mohanlal’s home.

In the caption, he stated “Happy Vishu” for all his fans and followers and even added two flower symbols next to it. Many of the fans and followers took to Mohanlal’s Instagram and sent warm wishes to the actor on the occasion of Vishu 2021. Many of them even dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how glad they were to receive wishes from the legendary actor. Many of the fans also swamped Mohanlal’s latest Instagram, post with heart symbols to react to his Vishu 2021 wishes. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Mohanlal’s latest Instagram post on the occasion of Vishu 2021.





About Mohanlal’s latest work

The actor Mohanlal has been working on a couple of his projects whose release is being awaited by his fans. His movie, Aaaraattu teaser was recently released receiving amazing reviews from the audiences so far. The actor has also been gearing up for his movie, Ram in which he will be seen alongside many other prolific actors namely Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, etc. Mohanlal is also making his directorial debut through the movie, Barroz which will be a fantasy adventure film. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical war movie, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea by Priyadarshan that is set to have a theatrical release on May 13, 2021.

Image Source- Mohanlal's Instagram

