Mohanlal Extends Wishes For Producer Antony Perumbavoor On His Bday, Wedding Anniversary

Mohanlal has collaborated with producer Antony Perumbavoor on several occasions and the two have known each other for many years now. The actor, who is known to be quite active on social media, has recently shared his heartfelt wishes to Antony on the occasion of his birthday. He posted a picture of the two on Instagram and wrote a warm message for the producer, and also used the opportunity to wish him and his wife on their marriage anniversary. His post soon received reactions from fans, who joined him in sending their birthday wishes.

Mohanlal pens a birthday and anniversary note for Antony Perumbavoor

May 25 marks not only the birthday of Antony, but co-incidentally also the marriage anniversary of the producer and his wife Santhy. Mohanlal shared two pictures in his recent post – one which shows him posing beside Antony, while the other happens to be a candid picture of Antony and Santhy. The veteran actor began his message by wishing them on both the occasions and continued, “May God always fill your lives with happiness”. The post promptly received birthday wishes from netizens as well, who also shared a few words of praises for the actor.

According to mangalam.com, Antony had initially served as a chauffeur for Mohanlal during the filming of Pattanapravesham and later became his permanent chauffeur. He eventually entered the world of films and has since worked as a producer in a number of films starring Mohanlal. These include Drishyam and its sequel, Velipadinte Pusthakam, Lucifer, Thenmavin Kombath and many more. Interestingly, along with serving as a producer, Antony has also made various cameo appearances in many of his films.

On the other hand, Mohanlal was recently seen in the sequel of Drishyam and has a number of upcoming films under his belt. He will be next seen in the film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which co-incidentally, is also being produced by Antony as well. The film is being directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and also stars a handful of other popular actors. Some of them include Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier among others.

