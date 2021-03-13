Mohanlal Flaunts His Strenuous Workout Session & Highlights Importance Of Regular Exercise

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal recently shelled out major fitness goals for fans by giving everyone a peek into his strenuous workout routine. On Friday, the Drishyam 2 star shared a cinematic video of himself grinding hard at the gym and revealed how exercising helps him keep his body and mind healthy. Soon after Mohanlal's workout video surfaced on social media, it not only left netizens impressed but also went on to make headlines.

Mohanlal's fitness receives a thumbs up from fans

After sharing a picture of himself taking his first COVID-19 vaccine, Mohanlal took the internet by surprise with his arduous workout session at the gym. In the video shared by him, the 60-year-old could be seen lighting weights, performing bench presses as well as overhead presses. Furthermore, the Malayalam actor also worked out with battling ropes. Along with sharing his three-minute-long workout video, Mohanlal also motivated his fans to lead a healthy life by speaking about the importance of exercising.

In the video, he flaunted his biceps in a black hooded tank top and a matching pair of black shorts with black shoes. He looked suave in a well-kempt hairdo and a full-grown beard. Posting the video on his Instagram handle, the five-time National Film Award-winning actor wrote, "Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy #exercise #healthylifestyle (sic)".

In no time from posting, Mohanlal's workout video went viral on Instagram and had fans gushing over his fitness. In less than 20 hours, the video raked over a whopping 600k views and almost 7k comments. Ardent fans of the Big Brother star flocked to the comment section of his post to lavish him with heaps of praise.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently penned his experience of taking the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Instagram by sharing his photos from the COVID Vaccination Drive at Kerela's Amrita Hospital. He wrote, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital." Mohanlal added, "I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."

