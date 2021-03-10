Mohanlal Gets COVID Vaccine Dose, Says 'I Take This Opportunity To Thank Govt Of India'

On March 11, 2021, actor Mohanlal took to his official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen getting the COVID-19 vaccine from Amrita Hospital, which is located in Kochi. Sharing the pictures, Mohanlal informed his fans and followers that he got the first dose of the COVID vaccine. He also extended his gratitude to the government of India and the companies producing the vaccine.

Mohanlal vaccinated at Amrita Hospital

In the first picture, he can be seen getting the dose of vaccine, while the second picture showed him posing near a banner that read, “Feeling safe and secured. I’m vaccinated”. He donned a black tee, which he paired with a yellow and green coloured checked shirt. Adapting to the new normal, he wore a maroon coloured mask. As for the caption, he penned, “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive”.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Good sirji” with red hearts and a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Laletta @mohanlal” with red hearts. A netizen commented, “Stay safe laletta” with a pair of red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Earlier, Mohanlal has been highly active with the precautions against COVID-19, which was implemented by the Government of Kerala. According to FilmiBeat, the actor had also donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in the month of April last year. Mohanlal’s NGO, Vishwashanti Foundation, has also been active during these tough times.

Moreover, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in a Malayalam mystery-thriller, Drishyam 2. Mohanlal's latest film was released in the month of February on Amazon Prime Video. The film emerged as a huge success and is one of most-loved Mohanlal's movies to date. The cast and crew members recently celebrated the success of the film at Travancore Court. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share the snippet from the celebration party.

