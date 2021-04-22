Mohanlal Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into 'Barroz' Set As He Takes The Director's Chair

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal kicked off the second shoot schedule of his directorial debut film, titled Barroz, yesterday. The upcoming fantasy adventure film's shooting had gone on floors last month in Kochi with a star-studded customary pooja event and now a picture of the five-time National Award-winning actor from the set of the highly-anticipated film has gone viral on social media. On Wednesday, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture of himself with Santosh Sivan wherein he could be seen seated on the director's chair.

Mohanlal shares 'Barroz' update with a BTS picture from the film's set

After winning netizens' hearts with his exemplary performance in Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has several upcoming Malayalam films in the pipeline including his directorial debut film Barroz. After announcing the film last year in April, he and team Barroz commenced the film's shoot in March 2021 with a grand launch event attended by stars such as Mammootty and Prithviraj. Now, on April 21, 2021, Mohanlal shared a candid picture of himself with the prolific cinematographer Santosh Sivan from the indoor shoot schedule of the much-awaited fantasy film.

In Mohanlal's latest IG post, he gave fans a sneak-peek into the set of Barroz with a dramatic shot as he sat beside the camera and looked suave in a sleeveless black jacket over a grey t-shirt and black pants and black slip-on sneakers. On the other hand, Santosh is seen cranking the film camera in the picture. Posting the photograph on Instagram, the Big Brother actor wrote: "#Barroz @santoshsivan".

About 'Barroz' film

Touted to be a fantasy adventure thriller, Barroz will not only mark megastar Mohanlal's debut in Mollywood as a director but also see him playing the titular role in the film. Alongside him, the Barroz cast also boasts of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Rafael Amargo, and Sara Vega in key roles. Being filmed in 3D, the upcoming Malayalam film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner, Aashirvad Cinemas. The screenplay of the movie is penned by Jijo Punnoose as it is based on his novel called "Barroz: Guardian of D' Gama's Treasure".

