Mohanlal, Hareesh Peradi Photo From Sets Of Malaikottai Valibaan Is Winning Hearts

Why you're reading this: Mohanlal's next film, Malaikottai Valibaan, is currently in the midst of its filming schedule. Directed by Lijo Jose Pelissery the film will feature the veteran actor in a rustic avatar, embracing the period drama genre. Actor, Hareesh Peradi, who is part of the cast, has wrapped up his portions for filming.

Three things you need to know:

1. Mohanlal is currently shooting for his next, Malaikottai Valibaan alongside four other films.

2. Actor Hareesh Peradi had been shooting for Malaikottai Valibaan over the last 6 months and has only just finished filming his portions.

3. Peradi has penned a note in appreciation of his time working with Mohanlal.

Hareesh Peradi completes work on Malaikottai Valibaan

Hareesh Peradi, who is also a popular theatre actor, has concluded his portion of the work on Mohanlal's next. Peradi commemorated the moment by gifting Mohanlal a white and gold veshthi. An image of the lovely moment has been doing the rounds on Social media.

(Hareesh Peradi gifts Mohanlal a veshthi | Image: @sri50/Twitter)

Peradi also penned an emotional note on his social media handle, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside an acting heavyweight like Mohanlal. Referring to Mohanlal as a "legendary actor", he referred to their professional journey together as "a colourful chapter in (his) acting career". Peradi also fondly commented on the mutual respect the two shared, as actors, their characters, as well as human beings.

More on Malaikottai Valibaan

Malaikottai Valibaan will feature Mohanlal in the role of a wrestler. This already interesting nugget of information piques further interest with the fact that the film is a period drama. Much of the film has been shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The film also stars Vidyut Jamnwal, Sonali Kulkarni, Manikandan Achari, Kadha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Rajiv Pillai and comedian Danish Sait.