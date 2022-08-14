India is all set to commemorate 75 years of its independence on August 15, 2022. In order to celebrate the day, many are joining central government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign. Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, PM Modi announced the movement 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and suggested citizens hoist the National Flag at their homes. To join the movement, South star Mohanlal recently hoisted the tricolour at his home and shared glimpses from the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mohanlal shared glimpses of him hosting the National Flag at his home. In the clip, the Bro Daddy star could be seen marching towards a pole on his lawn along with his team. He then hoists the Tricolour and pays his respects to it. A melodious tune of the National Anthem could be heard in the background. Watch video here:

The celebrations for 75 proud years of Independence have been going on nationwide, and I am humbled to be a part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

Honoring the call of Har Ghar Tiranga from our Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji, I join every Indian in hoisting the #NationalFlag pic.twitter.com/vR47rvWNki — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 13, 2022

Sharing the video, Mohanlal mentioned that he is humbled to take part in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. He further honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to hoist the tricolour at home. He penned, "The celebrations for 75 proud years of Independence have been going on nationwide, and I am humbled to be a part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Honouring the call of Har Ghar Tiranga from our Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji, I join every Indian in hoisting the NationalFlag." The actor has also set the National Flag as his social media display pictures.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Over 100 crore Indians are set to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign is an initiative for citizens to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a sense of patriotism among people as per the Home Ministry. Several Bollywood stars have joined PM Modi's campaign and have hoisted the National Flag at their residence.

Image: Twitter/@mohanlal