Mohanlal Launches Directorial Debut 'Barroz' With Pooja Ceremony Graced By Celebrities

Barroz is an upcoming Malayalam-language fantasy film that will mark Mohanlal's directorial debut. The film went on floors on March 24 with a pooja ceremony. The ceremony was held in Kochi and was graced by many celebrities. Pictures of the pooja ceremony have been going viral on social media ever since then.

Mohanlal launches his directorial debut Barroz

Mohanlal posted a set of pictures on social media in which he can be seen doing the pooja. The ceremony was graced by Ashok Kumar, Priyadarshan, TK Rajeev Kumar, Major Ravi, Suresh Kumar, Sathyan Anthikad, Santhosh Sivan, Mammootty, Dileep, Antony Perumbavoor, Suchithra Mohanlal, Jijo Punnoose, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and many others. In the caption, Mohanlal wrote, “#Barroz Pooja photos.” Take a look at the pictures and what fans and followers commented on them.

Mohanlal's message for fans announcing his turn towards films direction

Earlier, Mohanlal had posted a video message on social media on the eve of the launch event. He addressed his fans and was seen in a light purple shirt. In the video, he said, “In the wonderful paths that life travelled through, without even realising it, I became an actor and a filmmaker. Cinema became my life and livelihood. Now, I am setting out on another wonderful journey; with the start of the Barroz shoot on March 24, I am making my debut as director. It is a blessing that I have Navodaya with me in their venture. I request that you support me as the Barroz journey gets underway.”

A look at Barroz poster

Mohanlal also shared a poster of the film on social media. In the caption, he simply wrote, “#Barroz.”

More about Mohanlal's debut as a director, Barroz

The screenplay of Mohanlal's debut, Barroz is written by Jijo Punnoose based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D' Gama's Treasure. Barroz’s cast includes Mohanlal in an important role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo. The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Apart from this, Mohanlal will soon be seen playing the title role in the upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is scheduled to release theatrically on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

(Promo Image source: Mohanlal Instagram)

