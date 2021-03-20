Mohanlal Launches Motion Poster Of Tovino Thomas-starrer Film 'Minnal Murali'; Watch

South Indian superstar Mohanlal recently took to social media to share the motion poster of the film Minnal Murali. The motion poster flashed the name of the film in three different languages, indicating that it will be a multi-lingual entertainer. Through the caption for the post, he wished actor Tovino Thomas a sweet message and also congratulated the team over the upcoming film. In the comments section of the film, a bunch of people have spoken highly of Tovino Thomas’ look in the film and have also complimented Mohanlal’s way of promoting the film.

Minnal Murali motion poster released

The Minnal Murali team recently released the motion poster of the film. The launch was carried out by Mohanlal, who also dropped a sweet message to encourage the team. The motion poster shows lead actor Tovino Thomas in a unique avatar as he plays the role of a superhero in the film. He is seen standing in a land that has been set on fire for unknown reasons. The actor is seen looking towards his right while clenching his fists. A chakra symbol can be spotted in the background while the sky is covered in grey clouds. The motion poster also comes with catchy background music which is a major highlight in this promotional poster.

Tovino Thomas can be seen donning a red and blue suit in the Minnal Murali poster. He is seen wearing a pair of red high boots while the pants can be seen with patches of red shiny material. The symbol of Minnal Murali has been sketched out around the chest region of his bodysuit while he is wearing a red facemask in place of an eye patch.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has mentioned that he is officially launching the motion poster of Minnal Murali. He has also wished director Basil Joseph and the rest of the team over the upcoming film. Have a look at the motion poster launched by Mohanlal here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have mentioned how excited they are about the release of the film. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts.

