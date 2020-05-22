Mohanlal Misses His Mother On Birthday, Says 'I Talk To Her On Video Calls Every Day'

Mohanlal, who turned 60 on Thursday, in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal revealed that he misses his mother Santhakumari on his birthday. He also disclosed that his mother is currently in Kochi, whereas he is in Chennai with his wife and kids. Though he talks with his mother on video calls every day, however, he misses her presence around him each day, revealed the Lucifer actor.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Extends Birthday Wishes To Mohanlal, Says 'Drishyam 2 Is Your Gift To Us'

Furthermore in the interview, Mohanlal thanked his mother for teaching him some of the best lessons of life, and also revealed how his mother's habit of helping others inspired him to pursue and sought relationships in his life. Mohanlal, in the interview, also reminisced how his mother's teachings helped him develop a strong bond with colleagues. In the media interview published on Thursday, Mohanlal also thanked all his directors for offering him roles that changed his life and brought him to the limelight.

Also Read | 'I Envied You', Says Kamal Haasan As He Wishes Actor Mohanlal On His 60th Birthday

What's next for Mohanlal?

Meanwhile, last seen in Siddiqui's Big Brother, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his costliest Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadintle Simham. The film will bring back the director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Mohanlal on screen after the stupendous success of Oppam (2016). The forthcoming movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

Also Read | On Superstar Mohanlal's 60th Birthday, 500 Fans Pledge To Donate Their Organs

Also Read | After Mohanlal Announces 'Drishyam 2', Fans Remember Ajay Devgn With Hilarious Memes

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively. Initially the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has Jeetu Joseph's Ram, Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan, and his directorial venture - Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's Treasures in the pipeline. And, recently, on his birthday, the makers of his hit movie Drishyam announced its sequel. The forthcoming movie, titled Drishyam 2 is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors after the lockdown ends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.