Mohanlal Opts For Stylish Hat As He Gives A Sneak Peek Of His Look From 'Barroz'; See Pic

South megastar Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. On Sunday, March 13, the actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his look from the sets of the film. Needless to say, fans of Mohanlal are absolutely loving the new get-up of the actor.

Mohanlal looks dapper in a stylish hat

In the photo shared by the actor, Mohanlal looks dapper in a plain white shirt which is topped with a peppy olive green jacket. However, what steals the entire limelight is his stylish brown cap. The Drishyam actor's latest look is completed with trendy sunglasses with a rugged beard elevating his intense gaze in the photo. While sharing the picture online, Mohanlal confirmed that the picture is a behind-the-scenes click from Barroz's shooting location. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes and praises from his followers. While one expressed that they are utterly 'excited' for the film's release, others flooded the comment section of the post with a slew of red hearts and fire emoticons. Check out how fans are reacting to Mohanlal's Instagram post here:

Speaking about the plot of Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, the story is based on the life of a man Barroz who is protecting D'Gama's treasure for over 400 years. He has also been entrusted to hand over the treasure to a true descendant of Di' Gama. Will he fulfil his mission, is the question that the upcoming movie will answer.

Helmed by Mohanlal himself, Barroz also called Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham, is a forthcoming Malayalam fantasy adventure flick. While the screenplay of the film is written by Jijo Punnoose, Barroz is loosely based on the novel of the same name. To note, the upcoming movie also marks Mohanlal's directorial debut. While the superstar essays the titular role, apart from him Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, and Guru Somasundaram will be seen playing pivotal roles. The upcoming fantasy film is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Besides Barroz, Mohanlal has a slew of projects in the pipeline including, 12th Man, Alone, Master, Ram and more.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal