Mohanlal Pays Tribute To Galwan Soldiers; 'Long Live The Legacy Of Our Great Heroes'

It's been two years since the India-China face-off took place on June 15 and June 16, in Galwan Valley. Several Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred during the violent clash. On the second anniversary of the heartwrenching incident, south star Mohanlal recently took to his social media handle and paid homage to the brave hearts of the Galwan Valley standoff.

Mohanlal pays tribute to Galwan valley heroes

On Wednesday, Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the Galwan valley heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the India-China clash. Along with the photo, the Malayam superstar also penned a heartfelt note remembering the 'legacy' and selfless service of the brave hearts.

Mohanlal in his tweet wrote, "Long live the legacy of our great heroes of Galwan! May your sacrifices be forever honored as the nation salutes in your memory today. Jai Hind!. "

Here, take a look at the tweet-

Long live the legacy of our great heroes of Galwan! May your sacrifices be forever honored as the nation salutes in your memory today. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/D67ayr9Lbl — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 15, 2022

For the unversed, on the evening of June 15, 2020, India and China had a face-off in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. In the infamous clash, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Some of the names of the martyrs include Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Nb Sub Mandeep Singh, Hav K Palani, Hav Sunil Kumar, Hav Bipul Roy, NK Deepak Kumar, Sep Rajesh Orang, Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha, Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan, Sep Ganesh Ram, Sep Ankush, Sep Gurbinder, Sep Gurtej Singh, Sep Chandan Kumar, Sep Chandan Kumar, Sep Kundan Kumar and many others.

Mohanlal on the workfront

On the professional front, the sought-after actor was most recently seen in 12th Man, which made its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20, 2022. The film was all about a group of 11 friends, who go on a vacation to a beautiful location, where they encounter an unwanted guest, played by Mohanlal. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also starred Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Shine Tom Chacko, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar and others. He will next be seen in Alone directed by Shaji Kailas. Moreover, the Malayam star also has director Vysakh's upcoming thriller, Monster in the pipeline.

Image: Facebook@Mohanlal/PTI