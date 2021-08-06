Mohanlal Pens Note For His 'Ichakka' Mammootty As He Completes 50 Years In Film Industry

Mohanlal and Mammootty are without any doubt the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry. Over the decades, the duo has continued to amaze the audience with their stunning performances in various movies. As Mammootty completed 50 years in the industry, his fellow co-actor Mohanlal penned down a heartfelt note on the special occasion.

Mohanlal wishes Mammootty as the latter completes 50 years in the industry

Mohanlal took his Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for his Ichakka (big brother), Mammootty as he completed 50 years in the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal shared a photo of himself with Mammootty, the photo featured Mohanlal hugging and kissing Mammootty. Taking to his Instagram Mohanlal wrote, "Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammootty."

The two superstars of the Malayalam movie industry have also featured in various movies together over the years. Some of the movies they have worked in are No. 20 Madras Mail directed by Priyadarshan, Harikrishnans, Twenty 20, Narasimham, Padayottam, Vartha and Avidathepole Ivideyum.

Mohanlal and Mammootty on the work front

Mohanlal was most recently seen in the crime thriller movie Drishyam 2 which was a sequel to the 2013 movie Drishyam. The story takes place six years after the events of the original movie. He will next be seen in the epic period war drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, Mammootty was recently seen in the supernatural horror mystery film The Priest. The movie also featured actress Manju Warrier in the lead opposite Mammootty. He will next be seen in the gangster film Bheeshma Parvam.

Mohanlal congratulates Ravi Kumar Dahiya on his win at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Ravi Dahiya Kumar won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 57kg freestyle category on Thursday, August 5. Dahiya went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final. Earlier, Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship. Taking to his Instagram, Mohanlal shared a picture of the athlete and congratulated him. The actor wrote "inning the silver in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category is no mean feat!

Well done Ravi Kumar Dahiya..You've made our country proud!!."

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram

