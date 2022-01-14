Mohanlal Recalls 'most Enchanting Experiences' As 'Iruvar' Clocks 25 Years, Shares Stills

It’s been 25 years since veteran actor Mohanlal proved his acting prowess with the political drama Iruvar. The film was helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. As the film completed 25 years of its release on January 14, the actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on the film while looking back at his glorious journey. He shared one of the movie scenes from Iruvar while describing his enchanting experiences in the industry.

The film Iruvar was released on January 14, 1997 and was set in the backdrop of cinema mixed with politics in Tamil Nadu. The iconic film had a battalion of actors that included Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Kalpana Iyer, Gautami, Revathi, Tabu, and many more. The characters in the film were loosely based on politicians M.G.R, M.Karunanidhi, J. Jayalalithaa played by actors Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Rai respectively.

Mohanlal celebrates film Iruvar's 25 years of release

On looking back at the journey, the legendary actor wrote, “Iruvar, One of the most enchanting experiences in my cinematic journey!#25YearsofIruvar.” The story of the film was penned by director Ratnam himself while the cinematography was done by Santosh Sivan. Another huge name in the crew of Iruvar was the legend himself, AR Rahman, who composed the music in the film.

Though the film was critically appreciated widely, it will always remain as one of the noted works by Mani Ratnam. The most famous single-take scene in the film is the perfect combination of masterful making style and the magnificent performance of the actors Mohanlal and Prakash Raj.

Mohanlal's Filmography

Mohanlal has a prolific career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 340 films. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001, and Padma Bhushan in 2019, India's fourth and third highest civilian honours, for his contributions to Indian cinema. Mohanlal has won five National Film Awards—two Best Actor, a Special Jury Mention and a Special Jury Award for acting, and an award for Best Feature Film (as producer), also nine Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South and numerous other accolades. His screen debut was in the 1980 romance film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist. He continued to do villainous roles and rose to secondary lead roles in the following years. In 1986, the crime drama Rajavinte Makan released that year heightened his stardom.

IMAGE: Instagram/Oru_Ore_Raajav/PTI