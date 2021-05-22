Mohanlal Releases The Lyrical Video Of 'Chembinte Chelulla' On His 61st Birthday

South Indian star Mohanlal celebrated his 61st birthday yesterday, on May 21, 2021, and a plethora of wishes poured in for the Janatha Garage actor from his friends, fans, and followers. The actor, along with the makers of his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea decided to release the lyrical video of one of the songs from the film titled Chembinte Chelulla. The Chembinte Chelulla lyrics video has already garnered close to 200k views on Youtube within a day of its release.

Mohanlal releases lyrical video of Chembinte Chelulla

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, Rajavinte Makan actor Mohanlal released the lyrical video of Chembinte Chelulla, a song from his upcoming historical war film titled Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The track has been sung by Vishnuraj and the lyrics are penned by the director of the film Priyadarshan. The one-minute-long video shows Mohanlal in different avatars from the historical film, which is said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made with a budget of Rs 100 crores.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea release date

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language epic historical war film written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film is set in the 16th century and tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, naval commander of the Samoothiri known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. The star cast of the Malayalam magnum opus includes Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in supporting roles. The film was originally scheduled for release on March 26, 2020, along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It is now slated to release on August 12, 2021.

Mohanlal's movies

On the work front, Mohanlal was recently seen in the crime drama movie Drishyam 2: The Resumption. The movie is a sequel to the 2013 film Drishyam, which was also remade in Hindi. The movie stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil alongside Mohanlal, reprising their roles from the prequel. Other than Marakkar, the South Indian actor will also be seen in upcoming films like Ram and Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu.

Image - Mohanlal's Instagram Account

