Mohanlal Remembers Prithviraj Sukumaran's Father Sukumaran On His 24th Death Anniversary

Today, i.e. June 16, 2021, marks the 24th death anniversary of Malayalam film star Prithviraj Sukumaran's father and the late actor-producer, Sukumaran. On Sukumaran's death anniversary, after his son Prithviraj, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal also remembered his beloved Pingami co-star today. Earlier this morning, the Drishyam 2 actor took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback photograph of Sukumaran to pay his tribute to the late Kerala State Film Award-winning actor.

Edappal Ponnamkuzhi Veettil Sukumaran Nair, popularly known as Sukumaran, had left for his heavenly abode on June 16, 1997, after succumbing to a heart attack at the age of 49. As today marks 24 years since his sudden demise, Mohanlal joined Sukumaran's family and fans to pay homage to him on social media. Earlier today, the five-time National Award-winning Malayalam actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a black & white photograph of his late celebrity pal. Along with posting the photograph on the micro-blogging platform, he wrote in Malayalam, "Memory Flowers (as translated by Google)".

For the unversed, Mohanlal and Sukumaran have starred in several Malayalam films together back in the eighties and early nineties. They were last seen sharing the screen space together in filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad's 1994 action thriller, Pingami. Apart from that, Sukumaran and Mohanlal's movies include Thakilu Kottampuram, Aa Divasam, Kurukkante Kalyanam, Ulsavapittennu, Adhipan, Dasharatham, Unaru, Ayitham, Sarvakalashala and Mukham to name a few.

Sukumaran's sons Prithviraj Sukumaran & Indrajith Sukumaran remembered their father on his 24th death anniversary. Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to share the same B&W photograph of Sukumaran as Mohanlal and wrote, "Achan. 24 years", followed by a broken-heart emoji. On the other hand, his elder brother Indrajith shared a painting of the Bandhanam actor on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for him and called their father his "guiding light". The 41-year-old singer-actor wrote, "Forever in our hearts! #24yrs #guidinglight".

