Mohanlal Shares A Concept Photography Shot Clicked By Director Aniesh; Fans Love It

Actor Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to share an artistic picture of himself with vivid colours and stunning patterns. In the picture posted, he is seen posing with a bright smile across his face while director Aniesh Upaasana clicks his picture. In the caption for the post, he has given the due credits to every artist who has worked on the gorgeous photograph. His fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they love the picture and Mohanlal’s funky avatar in it.

Mohanlal stuns in a hippie look

Actor Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of himself clicked by his friend and director Aniesh Upaasana. In the picture posted, he is seen looking right at the camera while giving a laidback yet impactful pose for the photograph. He has placed his right leg on a short stool while sitting on a metallic chair which has funky cushion covers. The colourful cushion has been kept against a cream colour background, creating an appealing contrast in the picture. A colourful photo frame has also been hung in the background to keep the picture slightly colour coordinated.

The actor has opted for a funky and hippie attire which has been put together by Murali Venu, for the concept-oriented photography session. He is spotted wearing a light blue half sleeve shirt which has off-white colour print all over the fabric. He is also spotted wearing a pair of olive green pants which go well with the contrasting blue shirt. In footwear, the actor has opted for brown leather shoes, keeping the outfit vibrant and attractive. He is also spotted wearing a pink heavy pendant which goes well with the attire.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has mentioned that the picture is a part of concept photography which was done by Aniesh Upaasana. He is seen wearing an outfit, styled by Murali Venu while the design has been done by Jishad Shamsudeen. Mohanlal has given the makeup credits to Liju Pamamcode while his hair has been set by Bijeesh Balakrishnan. Have a look at the post on Mohanlal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented the actor and his picture. They have mentioned how much they like the colour scheme and the concept itself. Have a look at the post with all details here.

Image courtesy: Mohanlal Instagram

