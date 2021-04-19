Mohanlal Shares Picture Of Himself At Gym, Leaves Netizens 'speechless'

Drishyam 2 actor Mohanlal has taken the internet by storm with his Instagram post on Monday, April 19, 2021, which is truly unmissable. Mohanlal shared his gym look in the recent post and penned a short caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section.

In the picture, Mohanlal can be seen imitating a silhouette poster behind him where he is kicking an imaginary ball. The actor sported a black t-shirt and green shorts. He completed his look with a pair of sports shoes and opted for a simple hairdo and full-grown beard. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “#gym”. Take a look at Mohanlal's Instagram post below.

As soon as Mohanlal shared the post online, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on how cool the actor looks in this picture, while some commented with many emoticons. One of the users wrote, “amazing. I am speechless”. Another one wrote, “love this picture, so damn good”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this, Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to reveal the first look of an upcoming feel-good film titled Prakashanparakatey. The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, and Mathew Thomas star in leading roles. In June of this year, the upcoming family drama will be out.

The actor took to his social media handle to share a poster of the upcoming film and wrote, "Launching First look poster of “Prakashanparakatey “. Best wishes @visakhsubramaniam @dhyansreenivasan @ajuvarghese @dileeshpothan #tinuthomas #shahad and team #prakashanparakkatte #funtasticfilms @manumanjith_s"(sic)". The poster shared by Mohanlal also included a happy middle-class family of four, who are seen commuting on a bike. Take a look.

Shahad, a first-time director, will be seen directing the film. Dhyan Sreenivasan will pen the dialogues and script, and Shaan Rahman will compose the music for the film. The upcoming film follows the story of a young boy's dream as well as various family values and facets of a father-son relationship. Mathew Thomas, who will play the protagonist in the film, will also appear in Operation Java and Joji. Anu Varghese was most recently seen in Sajan Bakery Since 1962.

