Mohanlal Shares Rugged First Look In Malaikottai Vaaliban, Fans React

Mohanlal released the first look of his upcoming movie Malaikottai Vaaliban on social media. In the poster, Mohanlal appeared to be roaring as he held on to two ropes over his shoulders. This movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery of Jallikattu fame and is one of the closely eyed films of the Malayalam superstar. Fans have now got the first look of the star in the film.

In the first look poster, Mohanlal also appeared to have his hair tied in a bun. His costume consisted of a muddied jacket and a red traditional lungi. The movie character also sported a tattoo on his left arm and screamed looking at a distance. Surely, the first look poster of Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban has raised the expectations.

Mohanlal shared the first look of his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban with the caption, "And now, the wait has a face. Presenting to you the First Look of #MalaikottaiVaaliban! Keep cheering us on our journey to bring this movie to life." The look was revealed on April 14.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Speculations are rife that, in the film, Mohanlal will be playing the role of a wrestler from the pre-Independence era in. After the critical acclaim that Jallikattu (2019) received, this will be his next directorial. It is said that the scale of the film is huge and the first look has raised expectations.

Mohanlal's films in 2023

Apart from Malaikottai Vaaliban, Mohanlal has a packed 2023 with as many as 4 releases lined up. He will also be directing the upcoming film Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’ Treasure. He will feature in Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the successful Drishyam franchise.

Reports suggest that Mohanlal will also be working with Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan. He will also be seen in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his blockbuster film Lucifer, which released in 2019. All the aforementioned titles maybe released before 2024 end.

