Mohanlal Shares The First Look Of 'Aaraattu', Fans Get All Hyped Up

Mohanlal is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. Even after an acting career that has spanned four decades, he seems to be going stronger than ever. Even though Mohanlal was seen in only one movie this year, he has quite a few films pending to be made, including Aaraattu. He has now shared the poster of his upcoming film Aaraattu, which is still under development. Have a look at the poster shared by the actor on his Twitter and the reactions of his fans.

Mohanlal shares Aaraattu’s first look, gets fans excited

The coronavirus pandemic had put a sudden halt to the production and releases of several films, including the films starring Mohanlal. Coming as both relief and excitement for his fans, the actor has now shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie Aaraattu. The film, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan, started filming barely a couple of weeks back on November 23 in Palakkad, Kerala, according to Filmi Beat. Although the first poster of Aaraattu doesn’t show the star’s face, it was enough to get his fans hyped up for the film. His tweet reads, "#Aaraattu first look poster".

No sooner than Mohanlal posted the first look of this film, the excited reaction from his fans started coming in the comments. His fans started sending in their love and wish to the stars for his upcoming movie. The poster sees the actor’s back facing the camera, as he visually appears to be stepping out of a car. The poster seems to have managed to create an element of mystery as it reveals very little about the film, which was likely the aim of the makers. Some of the netizens decided to share the poster of the films themselves.

Aarattu marks the sixth time that Mohanlal and director B Unnikrishnan are working with each other in a film. The director had earlier revealed to The News Minute that even though most of the films do not have stunt choreography due to COVID-19 protocols, the case was different for this film. Along with Aaraattu, Mohanlal has more films such as Drishyam 2 and Ram, which are coming up for the audiences to view.

