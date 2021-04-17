Mohanlal Shares The Poster Of Mathew Thomas's Upcoming Family Drama 'Prakashanparakatey'

Tamil Actor Mohanlal took to Instagram to share the first look of an upcoming feel-good film Prakashanparakatey. The film stars Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup and Mathew Thomas in lead and supporting roles. The upcoming family drama is slated to release in June, this year. Check out the post of Prakashanparakatey below.

Mohanlal shares the poster of Prakashanparakatey

Mohanlal took to his social media handle to share a happy poster of the upcoming film and wrote, "Launching First look poster of “Prakashanparakatey “. Best wishes @visakhsubramaniam @dhyansreenivasan @ajuvarghese @dileeshpothan #tinuthomas #shahad and team #prakashanparakkatte #funtasticfilms @manumanjith_s"(sic). The poster shared by Mohanlal included a happy middle-class family of four, who are seen commuting on a bike.

The film is directed by a debutant director Shahad. The dialogues and script are penned by Dhyan Sreenivasan while Shaan Rahman has provided music for the film. The upcoming film follows the story of a young boy’s dream and also follows various family values, aspects in a relationship between a father and a son. Apart from exploring the emotional aspects of the film, it will also have a pinch of humour. Nisha Sarag will also be a part of the film as Dileesh’s wife. Mathew Thomas who will be seen as a protagonist in the film will also be a part of the film Operation Java and Joji. Anu Varghese was last seen in the film Sajan Bakery Since 1962.

About Mohanlal's movies

On the professional front, Mohanlal has a bunch of films that will be releasing this year. His upcoming films include Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Ram and Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, along with an untitled film. Mohanlal’s upcoming movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is an upcoming Malayalam epic historical drama film directed by Priyadarshan. The film is set in the 16th century and tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Zamorin of Calicut who was known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. The film will star Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh, Siddique and Keerthy Suresh along with an ensemble cast.

(Image Source: Mohanlal/Instagram)