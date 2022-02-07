Mohanlal Starrer 'Aaraattu' Release Date Announced; To Be Out In Theatres On February 18

South actor Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu. From the superstar's intense character posters to the film's teaser, there's a massive buzz surrounding the project on social media. A few days back, the makers dropped an action-packed trailer of the film and it fueled fans' excitement levels. Seeing the amazing response, Mohanlal recently, took to his Instagram handle and revealed a fresh release date of the highly anticipated film Aaraattu.

Aaraattu release date announced

Aaraattu was initially slated to release months ago but faced various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic but finally, it has got a release and is all set to make its way to the theatres on February 18, 2022. On Monday, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle and shared the delightful news. Sharing the poster of the film, he captioned the post as "#Aaraattu is all set to hit the theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022." Here take a look at his post-

Aaraattu's trailer

Makers of the film Aaraattu are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. A few days back they dropped an action-packed trailer of the film that showcased Mohanlal in a never seen before avatar, depicting some jaw-dropping action scenes. The trailer begins with Mohanlal's hard-hitting dialogue "I am not a monster, I am sinister". The trailer received an amazing response and is trending on Youtube with 3 Million plus views. Here take a look at the trailer-

More about the film Aaraattu

Aaraattu is directed by B. Unnikrishnan. Along with Mohanlal it also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Swastika, Johny Antony, Rachana Narayanankutty, Kochu Premam, Sivaji Guruvayoor, among others in pivotal roles. The script of the movie has been penned by Udaykrishna. Whereas, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Mohanlal’s character, Gopan a real estate tycoon, who buys a large piece of land for construction purposes in Chittur. However, he finds out that there's an Andhra-based real estate mafia, who is wrongfully evicting residents from their properties with the help of government officials. The film is reportedly one of the most expensive projects of the superstar to date.

