Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' Trailer Out; Watch The Superstar In A Never-before-seen Avatar

As the release of Aaraattu inches closer, makers of the Mohanlal starrer action drama are leaving no stone unturned in piquing the audience's curiosity. From the superstar's intense character posters to the film's teaser, there's a massive buzz surrounding the project on social media, and now, makers have dropped the action-packed trailer showcasing Mohanlal in a never seen before avatar.

The trailer commences with Mohanlal's hard-hitting dialogue "I am not a monster, I am sinister". The clip then pans to various high octane action sequences as Mohanlal single-handedly takes on a mafia gang, providing an 'edge of a seat' entertainment dose. Helmed by director B. Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans among others in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on 10 February 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, February 4, the South superstar dropped glimpses from the trailer of Aaraattu and wrote "#Aaraattu official trailer". Take a look.

The film was initially slated to release months ago but faced various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is reportedly one of the most expensive projects of the superstar to date. Mohanlal is paired opposite Shraddha Srinath, while KGF fame Garuda Ram will play the lead antagonist.

The film will showcase Mohanlal as Gopan, a real estate tycoon, who buys a large piece of land for construction purposes in Chittur. However, he finds out that there's an Andhra based real estate mafia, that is wrongfully evicting residents from their properties. The drama that entails further will be quite gripping to witness in theatres.

Written by Udaykrishna, the film has been helmed as well as co-produced by B. Unnikrishnan. The background score has been curated by Rahul Raj. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty will also be seen in important roles.

