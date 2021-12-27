Mohanlal Starrer 'Barroz' Teaser Released; Actor Looks Dramatic Playing Director's Role

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is currently gearing for his new project, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The filmmakers, on Sunday, unveiled the teaser of the film. The first glimpse of the highly-anticipated 3D film shows Mohanlal playing the titular role. He is seen donning the cap of a director. The short video is kind of homage to the filmmakers he has worked with so far.

Mohanlal's Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure teaser released

The teaser clip begins with Mohanlal getting a final check on lights and camera before calling for 'action.' In front of the camera, he is also seen walking wearing a costume and makeup of Barroz. He introduces himself as the Guardian of D'Gama Treasure. The clip then shows Mohanlal shouting 'cut.' He applauds the actor (played by himself) and compliments him by saying 'excellent.' However, he contemplates for a second and decides to do one more take of the scenes. Actor Mohanlal obliges the director's request without any questions.

Touted to be a children's fantasy drama, Barroz is set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, Spain, Africa and India. The film is based on filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose’s story of the same name. The plot focuses on a mythical figure called Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama’s treasure for over 400 years and he will hand over the treasure to only the true successors of Gama. The film also stars Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mohanlal was recently seen in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which is helmed Priyadarshan. The actor features in the Malayalam magnum opus -- set in the late 15th century and early 16th century -- as Kunjali Marakkar IV, considered to be one of the greatest naval chiefs of India.

The actor, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, has featured in nearly 350 films in his career of more than four decades. At the 67th National Film Awards announced this year, Marakkar won the best feature film, best special effects, and best costume honours. The film was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. For its streaming run, Marakkar will be available on Prime Video in Hindi and Telugu as well. He was also seen in Drishyam 2, a thriller that was released earlier this year.

(Image: Instagram/@mohanlal)