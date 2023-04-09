Mohanlal Starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban Gets Special Update On Easter

Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban is in collaboration with Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery. On the occasion of Easter 2023, the makers shared an important update about the upcoming Malayalam film. It has been revealed that the first poster of the much-anticipated film will be unveiled on April 14. Fans of the Drishyam star got excited with the Easter special update form the makers and now all eyes will be on the first poster of the film come April 14.

Mohanlal's new movie update excites fans

Sharing a poster from the upcoming movie, Mohanlal wrote, “Here's #MalaikottaiVaaliban wishing everyone a happy Easter! On this day of hope, faith, and redemption, here's an important update - The First-Look poster of #MalaikottaiVaaliban is reaching you on April 14th! Stay tuned in! #MalaikottaiVaalibanFL.” He also wished his fans on Easter.

Stay tuned in!#MalaikottaiVaalibanFL #LijoJosePellissery pic.twitter.com/upI9eBWr38 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 9, 2023

Will 2023 be fruitful for Mohanlal?

After an underwhelming 2022, Mohanlal has a packed year with 4 releases lined up. The will also be directing the upcoming film Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’ Treasure. Last year, four of his films, namely, Aaraattu, Alone, Marikkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Monster flopped at the box office. This year, he will feature in Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, who helmed Mohanlal's successful Drishyam franchise.

Then, Malaikottai Vaaliban will see him working with Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film is hugely anticipated by the fans. There are reports that Mohanlal will also be working with Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan. He will also be seen in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his blockbuster film Lucifer, which released in 2019.