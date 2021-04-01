Mohanlal Starts Shooting For His Directorial Debut 'Barroz'; Shares First Pics From Sets

Malayalam actor Mohanlal recently took to social media to announce that the Barroz team has started shooting for the film. The much-loved star is expected to play a crucial role in the film while he also makes his directorial debut with this entertainer. He posted a series of pictures on his official handle where he was seen taking up the director’s role with utmost passion. His fans were also quite delighted with the update and expressed their excitement through the comments section.

Mollywood star Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He posted a series of pictures from the shooting location of Barroz and announced that they have begun working on the film already. In the pictures shared, Mohanlal can be seen sitting with a series of crew members while going forward with his director duties. He is seen sitting with producer Antony Perumbavoor and a few other creatives including the cinematographer and co-director.

In the first picture shared, Mohanlal is seen making an announcement through the mic, instructing the crew on how they are going about it. In the candid pictures that follow, Mohanlal is seen explaining his vision to a bunch of creative members while using a series of hand gestures. He is spotted dressed in a printed green shirt which has been paired with a simple white T-shirt. He is also wearing a set of shades which suits his attire well. The actor seems to be quite engrossed in his work while his team is paying close attention to his point of view.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has mentioned that the shooting of Barroz has begun and they are very excited for the journey that lies ahead. Mohanlal has also indicated that the film will have a lot to offer when it releases in the theatres. Have a look at the post on Mohanlal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about how excited they are about the upcoming drama film. They have also connected the pictures with his film Udayananu Tharam, where he played the role of a passionate director. Have a look at the comments.

