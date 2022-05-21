Mohanlal Surprises Fans On His Birthday With Teaser Of His Upcoming Film 'Alone'; Watch

Popular actor Mohanlal celebrated his birthday on May 21 and several fans and celebrities from the film industry took to social media to extend their wishes to him. As a gift to his fans on his special day, the actor took to social media to release the teaser of his next film titled Alone. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming project.

Mohanlal's next film Alone teaser out

Known for his stellar performance in several Malayalam films, Mohanlal headed to his Twitter account on May 21, on the occasion of his birthday and had a surprise for his fans. He released a short teaser of his upcoming film Alone and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect when the film releases. The Alone teaser featured the actor wearing an all-white outfit, as he appeared to be practising martial arts. The clip starts with the line, "The real heroes are always alone" and the eerie music playing in the background adds to the suspense of what the project has in store for viewers.

Watch the Alone teaser here:

Mohanlal's birthday

Several actors and friends of the popular star from the industry extended their birthday wishes to him on May 21. Venkatesh Daggubati headed to Twitter to share a picture of the actor on the occasion of his birthday and wished him 'lots of peace and prosperity on his big day. Popular actor Vishal also extended his wishes to Mohanlal and wrote, "Wishing my dearest superstar, the legendary @Mohanlal sir a very happy birthday. God bless you with abundant happiness, peace and prosperity. Keep smiling and keep inspiring us as always!" Suniel Shetty shared a sweet throwback picture with the actor and mentioned it had been an 'absolute pleasure' to get to know him.

Happy birthday dearest @Mohanlal gaaru! Wishing you lots of peace and prosperity 🥳 #HBDMohanlal pic.twitter.com/SNVPpppfzm — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 21, 2022

Wishing my dearest superstar,

the legendary @Mohanlal sir a very happy birthday.

God bless you with abundant happiness, peace and prosperity.

Keep smiling and keep inspiring us as always!#HBDMohanlal#12thMan pic.twitter.com/f3oauXZLu3 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 21, 2022

Wishing this super-human, super-friend, super-actor, super-chef, a very very happy birthday. It is an absolute pleasure to know you Lal sir! God bless! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/tVGg5dFSON — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 21, 2022

Mohanlal's films

The popular actor was most recently seen in 12th Man, which got its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20, 2022. The film was all about a group of 11 friends, who go on a vacation to a beautiful location, where they encounter an unwanted guest, played by Mohanlal. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also starred Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Shine Tom Chacko, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar and others.

Image: Twitter/@Mohanlal