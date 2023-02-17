Mohanlal Teams Up With South African Music Composer Mark Kilian For Directorial Debut

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Barroz: Guardian of Treasures. The actor has teamed up with South African music composer Mark Kilian for his maiden directorial venture. The Lucifer actor confirmed the news by sharing a post on social media.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with 'musical genius' Mark Kilian and the film’s creative and chief associate director TK Rajeev Kumar. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr. Mark Kilian onboard! #Barroz #santhoshsivan #Jijo #RajeevKumar @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine."

See the post below:

More about Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure novel

Mohanlal's Barroz is touted to be a fantasy thriller. The storyline revolves around Barroz, a treasure guardian who has been protecting a very precious thing for the last 400 years. According to the reports, the movie is said to be based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

However, the Chhota Chetan director stated that his role in the movie has diminished with time. He further said that the central character is a little girl and not Barroz. Moreover, he revealed that he had rewritten the script over 22 times and his only involvement in Mohanlal's project was executing a rotating set scene for the film.

The makers of the film wrapped up the shoot some time back and it seems like the movie has gone into post-production. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Maya, Sara Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Tuhin Menon, Komal Sharma and Padmavathi Rao in key roles.

