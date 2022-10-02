Mohanlal Turns 'star Chef' During 'Ram' Shoot In UK, Cooks For His Co-stars; See Pics

Mohanlal is currently in the United Kingdom to shoot for the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles. The superstar flaunted his cooking skills amid the shoot as he prepared a dish for his co-stars, who excitedly waited to taste the delicacy. Indrajith Sukumaran gave a sneak peek of Mohanlal's latest cooking session on social media, while heaping praise on the 'Star Chef'.

Mohanlal turns chef for his co-stars during Ram shoot in the UK

Taking to his Instagram handle, Indrajith shared multiple glimpses from the kitchen, where Mohanlal could be seen cooking. His Ram co-stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Samyuktha Menon can also be seen in the backdrop as they wait to taste the dish. Captioning the post, Indrajith wrote, "Star chef in action!" Take a look.

Mohanlal's Ram is being helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who's also behind the superhit Drishyam franchise. The movie will reportedly see Mohanlal as Ram Mohan IPS, an Indian RAW agent who investigates a series of murders taking place across six different places in the world. Trisha Krishnan is the leading lady in the film, which will come out in two parts.

More on Mohanlal's work front

The actor has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Monster, Alone, Olavum Theeravum as well as Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He will also be headlining Vrushabha, an upcoming multilingual movie directed by Nanda Kishore. As per the plot description, the movie revolves around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – love vs revenge. It is scheduled to go on floors in May 2023.

Mohanlal was last seen in the suspense thriller 12th Man, which also starred Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy and Saiju Kurup among others in important roles.