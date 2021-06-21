Mohanlal Urges Fans To 'practice Yoga For A Healthy Life' On International Yoga Day

On Monday morning, South Indian superstar Mohanlal came forward to share the benefits of Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. He urged his followers to practise Yoga by sharing a picture of himself that features him deeply meditating. While sharing the picture, Mohanlal said, “Practice Yoga for a healthy life #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay”.

Mohanlal urges fans to practice Yoga

Actor Mohanlal isn’t the only celebrity who took the opportunity to raise awareness of Yoga and its benefits. Former Team India medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad also took the initiative to share the positive effects of Surya Namaskar. He said, "Hi, wishing you all a very happy International Yoga Day. I am gonna demonstrate Surya Namaskar. A simple 12 steps and the most effective exercise for your mental and physical well-being", in a video that was posted on his official Twitter handle.

Venkatesh added, “Appreciation in motion offered to Sun God- Surya Namaskar. Please be aware of your breath while performing this. A matter of great pride that there is a day dedicated to Yoga, though everyday is #InternationalDayOfYoga”. Take a look at the video below:

Appreciation in motion offered to Sun God- Surya Namaskar. Please be aware of your breath while performing this. A matter of great pride that there is a day dedicated to Yoga, though everyday is #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/H3WFnknDUt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 21, 2021

Even Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the real story of how she got her entire family to practise Yoga every day. Kangana Ranaut said “I am gonna share my Yoga stories, everyone knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time, few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family”.

Kangana continued “with excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga, he even jogs now, today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga. A happy family is not something you get automatically you need to work hard for it. Every morning I call them and ask only one question,Yoga kiya!! today they sent these pictures to me from this morning practice in their house in Mandi ( Himachal)”.

(Image: Mohanlal Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.