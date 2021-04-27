Mohanlal Urges Fans To Take Up Organic Farming As They Stay At Home Amid COVID-19; Watch

Actor Mohanlal is introducing his fans to organic farming as everyone is at home following the lockdowns due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. The actor took to his social media handles and shared a video of his own organic farm in Kerala and urged fans to do the same as they stay at home. Scroll along and take a look at the video.

Mohanlal urges fans to take up organic farming

The Drishyam actor was seen walking towards his well-maintained organic farm, in a Facebook video that he shared from his official handle on April 24, 2021. He was seen wearing a blue shirt and a black veshti, while his gardener also followed him. The actor was seen snipping off fresh vegetables and then watering his plants and vegetables.

The actor was then heard saying in Malayalam, which translated to, “Our daily dose of vegetables come from this farm. It’s pretty uncomplicated and you should all be able to do it in your terrace or your homes. Give it a shot”. Within the short video, he was also heard telling his fans and followers how they can get bitter gourd seeds from their own plants.

The actor was recently a part of an interview with Gulf News, while he promoted his movie Drishyam 2 and expressed how he has learnt to find happiness during this lockdown. He shared that the lockdown felt like a holiday to him, where he was sitting at home while being connected to his co-stars and keeping an update of their well-being. Mohanlal mentioned that he will soon reach the point, where he has to sit at home and enjoy his solitude and the COVID-19 lockdown have prepared him for the same; as he shared that he is happy and content now.

The actor was last seen in the thriller Drishyam 2, while he will be seen next in the Unnikrishnan B directorial Aaraattu. He will also be seen in the 16-century warrior epic Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea, which has Priyadarshan at the helm. The movie was set to arrive in theatres in May 2021 but has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

Promo Image Courtesy: Mohanlal’s Instagram