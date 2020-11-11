Mohanlal Watches IPL Final Match Of Mumbai Vs Delhi At Dubai Stadium; Pictures Go Viral

On November 10, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets in the Indian Premier League 2020 final at the Dubai International stadium. Amid the final match, apart from the highlights of it, south actor Mohanlal also grabbed the attention of the audience as he was spotted at the stands of the Dubai stadium in formal attire. In the viral pictures of the actor, he was seen in a black shirt and a green coat. Scroll down to take a look at Mohanlal's viral pictures from the Dubai stadium attending the final match.

Mohanlal at IPL

Interestingly, the 60-year-old actor had jetted off to Dubai for a week-long vacation. The actor flew down after completing the shooting of his upcoming movie, Drishyam 2. The film is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster. Reportedly, soon after his mini-vacation, Mohanlal is expected to join the film sets of B Unnikrishnan’s upcoming directorial venture.

Coming to the IPL final match, chasing a 157-run target, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock of 68 besides sharing over 40-run partnership each with Quinton de Kock (20), Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33 not out) to help Mumbai cross the mark in 18.4 overs. First-time finalist Delhi lost openers Marcus Stoinis (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) and first-drop Ajinkya Rahane (2) inside just 22 runs, during their innings. Meanwhile, captain and skipper Shreyas Iyer (65) then led from the front by not only notching up a half-century but also stitching a crucial stand of 96 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket to power Delhi to a decent total of 156/7.

Interestingly, on the other hand, at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma was asked about what kind of captain he is. Replying to the same, Sharma replied, "I'm not someone who'll run with a stick behind someone. The only way you can do it is by giving them confidence. So you have to strike that right balance". On the other hand, the team received heartwarming wishes from numerous famous personalities from several cricket legends and Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan.

