Mohanlal Wraps Up Shoot For Jeethu Joseph’s Directorial Venture ‘12th Man’

Mohanlal wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film, 12th Man on Monday. The actor will be stepping into the role of the lead character in the Jeethu Joseph directorial. The proud director shared a picture of himself with Mohanlal and the team behind 12th Man to announce that the film has wrapped up shooting.

Jeethu Joseph headed to his Instagram account on Monday to share some exciting news about his next directorial venture with his fans and followers. He uploaded a picture that featured him, Mohanlal and some of the other team members behind the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Last days of 12th Man[sic]."

Mohanlal wraps up '12th Man' shoot

12th Man is touted to be a mystery thriller, the film will be produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Apart from Mohanlal playing the lead role in the film, Unni Mukundan, Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Veena Nandakumar, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Sshivada and Priyanka Nair will also take on pivotal roles in the film. Fans now await the release date of the upcoming film, which went on floors in August. The upcoming film will not be the first time Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will be joining hands. The two first came together for Drishyam and its sequel, which was released earlier this year.

The Lucifer actor had earlier taken to his Twitter account to announce his new film and also unveiled its poster, which excited his fans. The poster appeared to be spooky, with the actor in front of a huge bungalow. He wrote in the caption of his post, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by@antonypbvr under the banner@aashirvadcine[sic]."

Mohanlal was most recently seen in Drishyam 2, in which he took on a role with Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. Although the film was slated to release theatrically, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The actor also has other films in the pipeline including Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which stars Mohanlal alongside Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu and others. The actor's comedy-drama, Bro Daddy is also a much-anticipated film, which will see him star opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena and other talented individuals.

