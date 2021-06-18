Mohanlal's Award Winning Film 'Marakkar' To Get A Grand Worldwide Release On THIS Day

With expectations sky-high, fans are eagerly on the wait for Mohanlal’s upcoming period drama Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The film, which was originally slated to release last year, is all set to hit the big screens in August. Now, with only a couple of months to its new release date, a new poster of the National Award-winning film has surfaced online.

New Marakkar movie poster

Ever since its production days, Marakkar has been making headlines with each of its updates. The film had bagged multiple National Awards this year even before its release, adding to the hype. Now, yet another poster of the magnum opus is circulating online. The poster shared by film entertainment tracker and critic, Kaushik LM sees Mohanlal in the character, Marakkar.

New Poster: Aug 12th grand worldwide theatrical release 👌👍 #Mohanlal's multiple National Award winning magnum opus #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea directed by @priyadarshandir



Most expensive Malayalam movie ever made! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/1e784NiN2d — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 18, 2021

Sharing the new poster which includes information about the release date of the film, Kaushik wrote, "New Poster: Aug 12th grand worldwide theatrical release #Mohanlal's multiple National Award-winning magnum opus #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham.” He also penned that the film once released will become the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made. Ever since the poster first dropped, it has been trending on Twitter with both fans and critics sharing the new Marakkar movie poster.

Mohanlal releases lyrical video of Chembinte Chelulla

Earlier, actor Mohanlal had released the lyrical video of Chembinte Chelulla, a song from Marakkar. The actor shared the lyrical video on the occasion of his 61st birthday, on May 21. The track sung by Vishnuraj was penned by the director of the film Priyadarshan. The one-minute-long video saw Mohanlal in different avatars from the historical war film. The film is being rumoured to be the best of Mohanlal's movies to date.

Marakkar release date

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, has been written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film set in the 16th century, tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Samoothiri known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. The film which was originally scheduled to release on March 26, 2020, was later postponed due to the pandemic and is now set to release on August 12, 2021. The magnum opus’ star cast includes Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MARAKKAR TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.