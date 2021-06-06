Mohanlal's Best Classical Dance Performances In Malayalam Movies That Are Must-watch; See

Mohanlal is a celebrated Malayalam actor who has worked in a variety of films, across different genres. He is not just famous for his versatility and passion, but also his ability to groove to music like a well-trained dancer. In some of his films, the actor is seen pulling off difficult classical dance routines which require a lot of energy and sharpness. Have a look at a few of his best classical pieces so far.

Mohanlal’s classical dance routines

1. Rajashilpi

In the film Rajashilpi, Mohanlal can be seen performing Lord Shiva’s Nataraja Nrithyam, which is a difficult dance form for an untrained dancer. In a sequence in the film, Mohanlal can be seen dancing amidst a foggy background while being dressed in an orange piece of cloth. He is also spotted with long hair and beard, which is a necessary part of his character in the film. In Rajashilpi, Mohanlal plays the role of a famous sculptor Shambu, who has a unique approach towards life. Have a look at his dance video here.

2. Kamaladalam

The film Kamaladalam released in 1992 and was a major hit amongst the audience. According to the plot of this film, Mohanlal plays the role of Nandagopalan, who is a trained dance teacher by profession. His life takes a 180 degree turn when his wife commits suicide, leaving him heartbroken and depressed. The film has a sequence where Mohanlal performs an entire dance routine on the stage and this scene was a massive hit amongst the fans. For this scene, Mohanlal was highly praised for getting the mudras and expressions right, even without being a trained dancer. Have a look at the video here.

3. Vanaprastham

Vanaprastham is a 1999 film that received raving reviews from the audience at the time of its release. In a part of this film, Mohanlal plays the role of a man named Kunhikuttan, who earns a living out of Kathakali dance, which is a traditional dance from Kerala. In this movie, Mohanlal can be seen performing proper Kathakali with a few other co-stars on the stage while an audience watches the live performance. Mohanlal can be seen nailing the expressions and steps, while the female lead, actor Suhasini Maniratnam, follows him from the crowd. Have a look at the video here.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL INSTGARAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.