Mohanlal's Birthday: Celebrities Share Their Heartfelt Wishes For 'The God Of Mollywood'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday today. Mohanlal's age might be 61, but it's clear that over the years the only thing that has aged is his popularity, only growing stronger. On the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday, several celebrities in Southern cinema took to their social media handles to wish the actor a very happy birthday.

Celebrities like Radikaa Sarathkumar, Anu Sithara, Manjima Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Tollywood star Venkatesh, Unni Mukudan, and others took to their official Twitter and Instagram handles to wish the superstar. On the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday, "#HappyBirthdayMohanlal" and "#HappyBirthdayLalettan" have been trending on Twitter as well. Here are some tweets by Southern celebs for Mohanlal's birthday below:

Happy Birthday, Mohanlal! (Twitter)

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar shared BTS pictures of Mohanlal with a sweet caption. She also wrote about how she admires him as an actor. Take a look below.

Happy Birthday to an actor I admire a lot, wishing you more strength and love @Mohanlal #Laletta our pride🙏 pic.twitter.com/FhWIieOEcI — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 21, 2021

Veteran actor, Venkatesh Daggubati also tweeted out his wishes for Mohanlal's birthday. Daggubati wrote about what a talented actor Mohanlal is and wished him luck. Take a look below.

Happy birthday to the most naturally talented actor and the complete human being @Mohanlal

Wishing nothing but the best for you ♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WrGWSCVE9R — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 21, 2021

Actors Nivin Pauly and Tovino Thomas also sent their birthday wishes for Mohanlal via Twitter. The two shared photos of themselves with the actor, and wished him a happy birthday using trending hashtags. Take a look below.

Actress Manjima Mohan also shared a tweet wishing Mohanlal, while Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of himself with Mohanlal. Prithviraj's photo with Mohanlal was an unseen image from the sets of Lucifer. Take a look below.

Happy bday to one of my most favorite actors @Mohanlal sir!! 😊Have a wonderful year ahead 😊 pic.twitter.com/eWFc6O1nrD — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) May 21, 2021

This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! ❤️ @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qD1S1E0isH — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 20, 2021

Happy birthday Mohanlal!

Actor Kunchacko Boban, took to this Instagram handle to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. He wrote, "Wishing the Happiest of Birthday to the COMPLETE ACTOR......LALETTAN!!! The Wizard who breathes Life and Magic into everything that he does. Stay safe,Stay healthy and Live Long!!". Take a look below.

Malayalam actress, Anu Sitara also shared a picture of herself with Mohanlal on his birthday. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday laletta @mohanlal" along with the picture.

Malayalam actors, Asif Ali and Soubhin Shahir, also took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Mohanlal on their respective Instagram handles. Both actors shared the post simply saying, "Happy birthday Laletta". Take a look at both posts below:

Malayalam actor, Unni Mukudan, also shared a post on Mohanlal's birthday featuring a photo with him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Laletta!! The God of Mollywood!" while also sharing an additional screenshot from google answers to the question, "Who is the god of Mollywood" which clearly stated it was Mohanlal. Take a look below:

