Mohanlal's Birthday: Fans Trend '#HappyBirthdayLalettan' On Twitter; See Tweets

On Mohanlal’s birthday, fans have taken the internet by a storm, #HappyBirthdayMohanlal and #HappyBirthdayLalettan have been trending ever since then.

Malayalam industry fame, Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday on May 21, 2021. He is one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and has a career spanning over four decades. His contribution to the Indian film industry has been praised by his contemporaries. On Mohanlal's birthday, fans have taken the internet by a storm. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal and #HappyBirthdayLalettan have been trending ever since then.

On Mohanlal's birthday, fans trend #HappyBirthdayMohanlal on Twitter 

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Wishing the talented powerhouse #Mohanlal @Mohanlal a fantastic birthday! #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #happybirthdaylalettan.” Another said, “He cannot be defined, he cannot be defied and he cannot be dethroned,  from where he reigns Ever! Wishing one of the most worshipped Acting Gods of the country, our own @Mohanlal Sir a very Happy Birthday from and on behalf @KeralaAjithFc #HappyBirthdayLalettan | #Valimai.”

Others dropped wishes such as, “Wish you a very very happy birthday to a Complete actor our Lalettan @Mohanlal sir. May God gives you happiness, Great Success and Good Health in Your life. #HappyBirthdayLalettan #HappyBirthdayMohanlal”, “Happy Birthday to the hero who conquered the hearts of the people with his extraordinary personality in acting Red heart #HappyBirthdayLalettan #Lalettan61 @Mohanlal”, “Wishing the Labled King of Mollywood a very Happy Birthday @Mohanlal sirr,Behalf of all @actorvijay Fans. #HBDMohanlal #Master #Thalapathy65 #HappyBirthdayLalettan #Bigil.”

Celebs and friends such as Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tovino Thomas, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and many more dropped heartfelt wishes and love for the actor. Take a look below.

A look at Mohanlal's movies and more 

Mohanlal has appeared in successful films such as Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, Company, Janatha Garage and many more. He has won several awards for his performances and the Government of India also honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019. The actor will soon be seen in the Barroz which will be his directorial debut. The cast of the film includes Mohanlal in the lead role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo. He also has Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The film was slated to release theatrically on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

