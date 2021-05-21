Mohanlal's Birthday: Fans Trend '#HappyBirthdayLalettan' On Twitter; See Tweets

Malayalam industry fame, Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday on May 21, 2021. He is one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and has a career spanning over four decades. His contribution to the Indian film industry has been praised by his contemporaries. On Mohanlal's birthday, fans have taken the internet by a storm. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal and #HappyBirthdayLalettan have been trending ever since then.

On Mohanlal's birthday, fans trend #HappyBirthdayMohanlal on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Wishing the talented powerhouse #Mohanlal @Mohanlal a fantastic birthday! #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #happybirthdaylalettan.” Another said, “He cannot be defined, he cannot be defied and he cannot be dethroned, from where he reigns Ever! Wishing one of the most worshipped Acting Gods of the country, our own @Mohanlal Sir a very Happy Birthday from and on behalf @KeralaAjithFc #HappyBirthdayLalettan | #Valimai.”

Others dropped wishes such as, “Wish you a very very happy birthday to a Complete actor our Lalettan @Mohanlal sir. May God gives you happiness, Great Success and Good Health in Your life. #HappyBirthdayLalettan #HappyBirthdayMohanlal”, “Happy Birthday to the hero who conquered the hearts of the people with his extraordinary personality in acting Red heart #HappyBirthdayLalettan #Lalettan61 @Mohanlal”, “Wishing the Labled King of Mollywood a very Happy Birthday @Mohanlal sirr,Behalf of all @actorvijay Fans. #HBDMohanlal #Master #Thalapathy65 #HappyBirthdayLalettan #Bigil.”

Celebs and friends such as Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tovino Thomas, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and many more dropped heartfelt wishes and love for the actor. Take a look below.

Wishing The Complete Actor @Mohanlal Sir A Very Happy Birthday On Behalf Of all @alluarjun Fans



Have a great year & our best wishes for your future endeavours sir ❤



Stay home & stay safe! #HappyBirthdayLalettan pic.twitter.com/XlPlueZWSX — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) May 21, 2021

The Maestro who has been the Pride of Mollywood for past 4 Decades Celebrating his 61st Birthday.



Wishing The Emperor &

The Complete Actor of India@Mohanlal Sir A Very Happy Birthday!!#HappyBirthdayLalettan



Best Wishes From @MridhulaVijai Fans #MridhulaVijai #Mridva pic.twitter.com/cTF83Na5jX — Archana (@Archana__Achuz) May 21, 2021

The Biggest brand of M-town! 🌟



An Actor Who Goes To The Next Level of Acting For The Completion Of His Character😍



Happy Birthday Laletta.... ❤️❤️@Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayLalettan #Lalettan61 #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/amsTsmnMcN — Mohanlal Fans Balussery (@MFB_Balussery) May 21, 2021

• Wishing a very happy birthday to Dear Lalettan @mohanlal sir. May this year be filled with health, happiness and success!! ❤️



Best wishes from all @Suriya_offl

anna Fans | #HappyBirthdayLalettan pic.twitter.com/7Z3VXioPhi — Tamilnadu Suriya Fans Club - TNSFC (@TNSFC_) May 21, 2021

Dear @Mohanlal sir wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy Birthday!



Best wishes from all @AlwaysRamCharan Fans ❤️#HappyBirthdayLalettan #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/0hHRBVEfyi — RamCharan Universe (@Charan_Universe) May 21, 2021

Wish You Happy Birthday @Mohanlal

Sir 💐🕺🏿 Have A Great Year ahead ❤️ Wish You All Success in Your life 😍 Long Live With Your Family ❤️ Have a Lovely Wishes From OnBehalf Thala Ajithkumar Fans ❤️#HappyBirthdayLalettan #Valimai pic.twitter.com/FVtg1tlZOs — TEAM_AJITHKUMAR_FANS_CLUB (StaySafe StayHome)🏡😷 (@TEAMAKFANSCLUB) May 21, 2021

Happy Birthday to @Mohanlal sir! Thank you for always inspiring me to learn, grow & practise... Keep making path breaking films 😊🎁 — vijayantony (@vijayantony) May 21, 2021

Happy Birthday to an actor I admire a lot, wishing you more strength and love @Mohanlal #Laletta our pride🙏 pic.twitter.com/FhWIieOEcI — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 21, 2021

Happy birthday to the most naturally talented actor and the complete human being @Mohanlal

Wishing nothing but the best for you ♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WrGWSCVE9R — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 21, 2021

A look at Mohanlal's movies and more

Mohanlal has appeared in successful films such as Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, Company, Janatha Garage and many more. He has won several awards for his performances and the Government of India also honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019. The actor will soon be seen in the Barroz which will be his directorial debut. The cast of the film includes Mohanlal in the lead role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo. He also has Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The film was slated to release theatrically on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

