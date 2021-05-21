Mohanlal's Birthday: Four Upcoming 'Lalettan' Movies That Will Be Treat For Fans

South actor Mohanlal turned a year older on May 21. With his impeccable performance in various genres, the veteran actor has proved his mettle over the years. His repertoire has a handful of hit films, including Lucifer and Drishyam series. Though the actor has turned 61, he has multiple upcoming releases, which could be a treat for his fans. On a related note, scroll down to get a peek into these four projects of Lalettan, fondly called by his fans, to look forward to.

Happy birthday Mohanlal: 4 upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

The upcoming project is said to be a historical war film. Directed by Priyadarshan, the story of the upcoming film will be set in the 16th century. It will depict the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. Priyadarshan and Mohanlal had already worked on a historical drama, titled Kaalapaani, released in 1996. The film had won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards.

Aaraattu

If you prefer watching action-drama films, Mohanlal has a project in his kitty that might excite you. Earlier, the actor's film Lucifer had bagged praises for its action sequences. Adding another action film to his repertoire, Mohanlal is all set to get back into the action mode. His next project, titled Aaraattu, is touted to be an action-drama film. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, among many others.

Ram

Do you remember how Mohanlal's 2013 release Drishyam had set the cash registers ringing at the box office? Mohanlal's performance and director Jeethu Joseph's narration was lauded by the masses. The director-actor duo is all set to reunite after almost eight years with their venture Ram. The upcoming film, touted to be an action thriller, will be similar to their previous outing.

Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure

There are two reasons why this upcoming project will be special for the actor's fans. First, it will be shot in 3D and second, this will mark Mohanlal's directorial debut. Based on writer-producer Jijo Punnoose's novel of the same name, the film will be set against a Portuguese backdrop.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.