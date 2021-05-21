Mohanlal's Birthday: Prithviraj Reminisces Day 1 From 'Lucifer' Shoot, Posts An Unseen Pic

On the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday, many of the artists took to their social media handles and posted birthday wishes for him. It also included actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who revealed an unseen photo of them together from the sets of their 2019 movie, Lucifer. Their photo even received tons of love and birthday wishes from their fans.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s post on the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram and shared this unseen candid photo of him and actor Mohanlal in which they can be seen on the sets of their movie. In the photo, Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen in a grey coloured sweatshirt along with a pair of blue jeans pointing towards something and talking to Mohanlal. On the other hand, Mohanlal can be seen wearing an elegant white shirt with his cool beard and moustache look.

In the caption, Prithviraj mentioned that this photo was from the first day of the shoot of their movie, Lucifer. He then stated that if it was not for the pandemic, they would have been shooting their upcoming film Empuraan by now and hoped that they will get there soon enough. He then wished the actor on his birthday by hailing ‘Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta!’.

Many fans took to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post and poured in lovely birthday wishes for the actor. Many of them dropped in heart and fire symbols in the comment section to depict how much they liked their photo and how amazing they looked together. Many fans also addressed Mohanlal as ‘Laletta’ and wished the legendary actor on his birthday. Rest all others added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to show how thrilled they were to see this unseen photo of them together. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post on Mohanlal’s birthday.





Mohanlal’s movies

Some of the iconic Mohanlal’s movies include T. P. Balagopalan M.A., Kireedam, Bharatham, Guru, Vanaprastham, Run Baby Run, 1971: Beyond Borders, Ittymaani: Made in China, Drishyam 2, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, Vamanapuram Bus Route, Olympiyan Anthony Adam, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu and numerous others.

