Mohanlal's Birthday: Tovino Thomas Sends Virtual Wishes To His 'Lucifer' Co-star

On Mohanlal's birthday, actor Tovino Thomas took to his verified social media handle and shared a picture of him and Mohanlal to virtually extend birthday wishes. In the photo, presumably captured during an event, Tovino Thomas and Mohanlal can be seen flashing smiles for the picture. Interestingly, the actor twinned in their black outfits. Instagramming the photo, Thomas wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy birthday Laletta" along with two red-heart emoticons.

Tovino Thomas' birthday wishes for Mohanlal:

Within a couple of hours, the Mayanadi actor's birthday post for Mohanlal managed to garner over 300k double-taps and is still counting. A handful of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, another section of Tovino's 5.2M Insta fan dropped birthday wishes for the Lucifer actor.

Mohanlal's birthday:

Interestingly, the 61-year-old South star, who predominately works in the Malayalam film industry, received birthday wishes from several celebrities including Kiccha Sudeep and Venkatesh Daggubati. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi treated Mohanlal's fans with a few throwback pictures of the actor while penning a short birthday wish for him. Actor Manjima Mohan and Radikaa Sarathkumar also extended prayers for Mohanlal's good health in their birthday wishes to him.

On the other hand, a day before his birthday, Mohanlal’s fans prepared a CDP (Common Display Picture) for him. The picture instantly went viral on social media. In the mass CDP, the actor can be seen standing in his Drishyam 2 avatar, in what looks like a field full of his characters.

On the professional front, Mohanlal was shooting for the third season of Malayalam Bigg Boss. However, as per a report by The Hindu, the EVP film city at Chennai’s Cmbarambakkam, where the show was being shot, sealed on Wednesday. The show’s shooting had begun with 14 contestants, and, the show continued for the 95th day with seven contestants on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, his last venture in the film fraternity was the sequel of his hit 2013 film Drishyam. Along with Mohanlal, the star cast of the film, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprised their characters. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL / TOVINO THOMAS INSTAGRAM

