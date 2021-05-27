Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' Creates Storm With TV Premiere; Becomes 3rd Most Viewed Film

There was a special treat in store for Mohanlal and his fans on his birthday on Friday. His latest release Drishyam 2 hit Television screens for the first time and if the ratings are anything to go by, fans seem to have lapped the premiere. The investigative thriller enjoyed the third-highest premiere in Malayalam TV history.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 premiere records impressive numbers

As per an entertainment industry tracker, Drishyam 2 recorded 6.5 million + TRP impressions for its premiere on Friday. It is said to be the third-highest TV premiere ever, as per reports, behind Mohanlal’s own blockbuster Pulimurugan and pan-India blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, that had recorded 8.7 million and 6.6 million impressions respectively. The figures were released a day after it aired on TV.

On a normal Friday, #Drishyam2 premiered on @asianet on @Mohanlal's birthday fetched a whopping 6.58M Impressions. All time top 3 TRP. Telecast was announced with 1 day notice #TRPEmperorMOHANLAL#Mohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/7bTEKt1vgB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 27, 2021

Another movie in that list was once again of the Mollywood superstar, Lucifer, that reportedly fetched 6.3 million impressions.

Fans went gaga over the revelation of the figures and trended hashtags like 'TRP Emperor Mohanlal' and more.

A point highlighted was the premiere had aired on Asianet on Friday to mark Mohanlal’s birthday. Previously, premieres are often held on Sundays or days of festivals and had Drishyam 2 had a similar premiere, the ratings could have perhaps been even better.

Another reason could be that Drishyam 2 had first premiered on Amazon Prime on January 1, in the first-ever instance of a Mohanlal movie directly hitting an Over-the-Top platform. There was tremendous hype for the movie upon release due to his shock factor in the climax, and it is likely that a significant percentage of viewers caught the movie online, which they can watch anytime if they have subscribed, so many could have stayed away from the TV premiere.

Drishyam 2 has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and continues the story of Georgekutty’s family six years after they were embroiled in the death case of a police officer’s son. Numerous celebrities had also hailed the movie at the time of the release. The remakes of the second part in Telugu and Hindi have already been announced.

