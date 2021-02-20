Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Releases And Daughter's Book Becomes Bestseller All In The Same Week

From his daughter's book becoming a bestseller upon its release to his new film receiving praise and admiration, actor Mohanlal's week seems to have gone just how he'd have wanted it. While Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 just released on Feb 19, the actor has been keeping quite busy all week. Let's take a look at how the week went by for the Drishyam 2 actor below. Mohanlal's latest news -

Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya, turns bestselling author

Mohanlal's week began with a pleasant surprise for the actor as his only daughter turned into a writer with her new book titled, The Grains of Stardust. The actor took to social media to share his proud fatherly moment. Take a look below.

I'm glad to see that my daughter Vismaya's book is already a #bestseller. Thank you for your love and support. Please share your thoughts when you have the book".



From tomorrow the 14th of February, books will be available in book stores all across India!#MayaMohanlal pic.twitter.com/mfxZc7wJe6 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 13, 2021

Mohanlal invites fans for a 'Twitter chat'

On Feb 14, actor Mohanlal invited his fans to join him for an AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter. The actor announced that he would be answering many questions asked by fans on Feb 15 if they asked with the hashtags "#AskMohanlal & #Drishyam2OnPrime". Take a look.

Mohanlal's Twitter AMA

Actor Mohanlal entertained many excited fans on Feb 15 by answering their questions. Mohanlal answered fan questions much more personally and sweetly than a normal AMA session. One fan asked Mohanlal, "What is the driving force of your life??" to which the actor responded "Cinema :)". One fan simply asked Mohanlal to say "hi" as he was a big fan to which the actor responded, "Hello... Nalla irukingala...". One of his fans who said "I love you" to the actor even got an "I L U" back from him. Take a look at some of Mohanlal's Twitter AMA answers below.

Mohanlal concluded the Twitter session by going live on the popular site. He thanked his fans for all their questions and apologized for not being able to respond to everyone, giving them his love and ending with he would get back to the rest some other time. Take a look below.

Mohanlal releases new song and announces 'virtual meet'

As actor Mohanlal continued to promote his film Drishyam 2 throughout the week. The actor released a song, Ore Pakal, from the movie, just 3 days before its release on Feb 16. The actor in his tweet shared a clip from the song and called it "a melodious track of hope". On Feb 17, Mohanlal announced an exclusive "virtual fan-meet" for excited fans which was conducted on Feb 18. Take a look at both of Mohanlal's Twitter posts below.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 releases

As the actor continued to promote his film on his social media handles throughout the week, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 finally released on Feb 19. The actor shared a clip from his film saying "A new chapter of my story is here". The film had a direct release to Amazon Prime Video and the actor shared a link for the movie on his Twitter account as well. Many of Mohanlal's fans responded to the release of the film showering the actor with praise and admiration.

Mohanlal thanks fans for the overwhelming response to Drishyam 2

Actor Mohanlal shared quite a few heartwarming tweets thanking his fans for the overwhelming response Drishyam 2 received. The actor also uploaded a 40-second video thanking his fans for their support and love. He shared it with the caption "Forever grateful for my fan-family.". The actor also shared 3 more tweets thanking fans, talking about how cinema lovers will always appreciate good work and congratulating the team of Drishyam 2. Take a look at all the tweets below.

Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation.



1/3 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2021

The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it.



It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves.

2/3 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2021

My sincere thanks to all for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks.



To @PrimeVideoIN I express my sincere gratitude for enabling people across the world to watch and enjoy #Drishyam2

3/3 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2021

