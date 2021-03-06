Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Success Celebration At Travancore Court; See Pic

Drishyam 2 is one of the most successful films of 2021 so far and people have been quite impressed with its content and performances. Mollywood superstar Mohanlal recently took to social media to share a picture from the Drishyam 2 success celebration in Travancore. In the photograph, he can be seen posing with the working staff at Travancore Court and has also been accompanied by producer Antony Perumbavoor. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from the people as they were greatly impacted by the film and its structuring.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Travancore celebration

South Indian star Mohanlal has lately been in the news for his work in the latest thriller family film, Drishyam 2. The film released on Amazon Prime Video in February and has been gaining momentum from a variety of audience, around the globe. The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph and stars Mohanlal and Meena in key roles. The plot of this new instalment revolves around the life of Georgekutty and his family, who have been in a pickle ever since Varun Prabhakar went missing.

Mohanlal recently took to his Twitter account to share a picture of the celebrations that were held at the Travancore Court. In the picture posted, Mohanlal can be seen standing in front of a cake table while Antony Perumbavoor is right next to him. The chef and the rest of the team at Travancore Court can also be spotted posing in the picture as they are gearing up for the cake cutting. Mohanlal can be seen dressed in a simple white shirt and a pair of black pants which seem to fit the occasion well.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has mentioned that this is how they celebrated the success of Drishyam 2 at the Travancore Court. He has kept the caption to the point and has let the picture speak for itself. Here is a look at the picture from Mohanlal’s Twitter.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the film and Mohanlal’s work in it. They have complimented the actor over the film’s success and have also encouraged people to watch it as soon as possible. Have a look at the comments.

After a long time watched a movie #Drishyam2 ..Super hit Sir @Mohanla best acting n direction.. congrats to whole team on your Success💐 — ganga (@rekhakothari) March 5, 2021

Nice location, a Court again 😊

You are the one who inspire others, so you deserve every success. Savor the moment! Many Congratulations! — Hari (@Harry_Dxb) March 5, 2021

I watched #Drishyam2 on #AmazonPrimeVideo @PrimeVideo @amazonIN must say I was just amazed by the acting of @Mohanlal sir. The direction was bang on, yes as a forensic medicine expert I could find out the glitches but, as a film critic I would give it 🌟🌟🌟🌟 🌟 5/5. Strong 🎥 — Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) March 5, 2021

