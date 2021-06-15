Mohanlal's Kayamkulam Kochunni Trailer Releases On Jio; Know More About The Popular Film

Kayamkulam Kochunni is one of the popular Malayalam movies featuring the legendary Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly and others. As the movie is all set to release on the Jio Cinema app, Jio Studios recently dropped in a thrilling trailer of the film whose views have constantly been escalating. As the Mohanlal starrer was originally released in 2018 and received immense love from fans, Jio Studios have finally decided to begin streaming it on the Jio Cinema app.

Kayamkulam Kochunni plotline

Released in 2018, the movie was one of the popular Malayalam epic period films directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Written by Bobby & Sanjay, the movie was based on the life of a famous highwayman named Kayamkulam Kochunni who stole from the rich and gave it to the poor. The backdrop of the film was set in the 19th century during the British Raj and followed the life of Kayamkulam Kochunni, whose mother asks him to leave the house and as he later grows up in a Brahmin family, he realises how he could become a bigger thief than his father by learning Martial Arts in school. He even falls in love with his Brahmin landlord’s girl and gets punished for it; however, he then gets rescued by a notorious highwayman. He then accompanies him and soon becomes a successful highwayman who carries out robberies against Brahmins. After a bunch of robberies, he gets caught and is decided to be executed in front of his Martial Arts master, Thangal, but he manages to escape with the help of his Kalari skills and his master.

Backed by Gokulam Gopalan, Kayamkulam Kochunni was the most expensive Malayalam movie until then. It even received an amazing response from the audience as well as the critics and was even well-received at the box office. It is presently the third-highest-grossing Malayalam movie.

Kayamkulam Kochunni cast

Actor Mohanlal was seen essaying the role of the notorious highwayman in the film while the lead role of the film was played by Nivin Pauly. Some of the other cast members of the movie included actors namely Babu Antony as Thangal, Priya Anand as Janaki, Sunny Wayne as Thananayik Keshava Kurup, Priyanka Thimmesh as Suhara, Shine Tom Chacko as Kochu Pillai, Manikandan R. Achari as Vava and numerous others.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM KAYAMKULAM KOCHUNNI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.