Mohanlal’s 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' To Have OTT Release? Producer Clarifies

Director Priyadarshan’s magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham might have a digital release, as the team is exploring multiple options. Recently, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 67th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, producer Antony Perumbavoor stated that he was running out of patience as he could not withhold the film any longer. Read on to know more.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to have an OTT release?

"I can’t wait any longer. I am thinking about whether to release it in theatres or on OTT. There are bigger films than Marakkar waiting to be made," producer Antony said according to The Week . He said, "When we made this film, we made it for theatres. We also waited for it. We are now considering all possibilities to decide on this."

The historical drama featuring Mohanlal has been delayed by two years in the hope of having a theatrical release. The film was slated for release in the month of May last year, however, it was delayed owing to the COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. Even as theatres in Kerala opened on Monday with 50% occupancy, Antony said, "releasing Marakkar in theatres along with other films, with 50 per cent occupancy, and hoping to make profits is not easy. We have talked to Amazon Prime. If the decision is made to go the OTT way, then there will not be any theatrical release," Onmanorama quoted him as saying.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham bagged three National Awards that include Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design. The film is said to have been made on a budget of 100 crores. Penned and helmed by Priyadarshan, the film follows the journey of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut.

Who is Kunjali Marakkar IV?

Kunjali Marakkar or Kunhali Marakkar was a title given to the Muslim naval chieftain in the army of Zamorin of Calicut. They are credited with establishing the first naval defence of the Indian Coast. There were four Kunjali Marakkars who lead the Zamorin's naval army against the Portuguese invasion from 1507 to 1600. The word 'marakkar' is believed to be derived from the Malayalam language.

Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Mohammad Ali aka Kunajali Parakkar IV. Along with Mohanlal, the film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal.

Image: Facebook/@mohanlal