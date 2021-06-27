Mohanlal's Movies That Won National Awards: From Janatha Garage To Pulimurugan

Mohanlal is best known for his iconic performances in several Malayalam as well as in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada movies. The actor is also a recipient of numerous awards and accolades that he received for his spectacular performing skills. The actor also received the National award for some of his movies namely Bharatham, Vanaprastham, Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and others.

Mohanlal’s movies that received the National Award

Janatha Garage

Released in 2016, the Telugu movie was written and directed by Koratala Siva. Mohanlal, along with NTR Jr, Unni Mukundan, Samantha Akkineni and Nithy Menon essayed pivotal roles in the film. The movie also marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal and NTR Jr. The movie was a huge hit among fans as well as critics. Mohanlal also received a Special Jury Award at the 64th National Film Awards. Other cast members of the movie included actors namely Sachin Khedekar, Rahman, Suresh, Sai Kumar, Sithara, Ajay, etc.

Bharatham

Directed by Sibil Malayil, this is one of the popular Malayalam musical drama films released in 1991. While Mohanlal essayed the lead role in the film, it was also bankrolled by the actor himself under the banner Pranavam Arts. Actors namely Urvashi, Nedumudi Venu, Lakshmi, Murali, Vineeth Kumar, Suchitra Murali, Kunjan played significant roles in the film. The movie was a massive hit among the audience and received several prestigious awards and accolades. Even Mohanlal received the National Award under the Best Actor category.

Kireedam

This was another one amongst Mohanlal’s movies directed by Sibil Malayil. Released in 1989, the movie was a commercial success at the box office and a sequel to the film, Chenkol, was released in 1993. The popular cast of the movie included Thilakan, Mohan Raj, Parvathy, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Sankaradi, Sreenath, Cochin Haneefa, Jagathy Sreekumar, Usha, Philomina and others.

Vanaprastham

The movie was an Indo-French psychological period drama released in 1999. Directed by Shaji N Karun and backed by Mohanlal and Pierre Assouline, the movie was also theatrically released in France. Apart from Mohanlal, other cast members of the film included Suhasini Mani Ratnam as Subhadra, Venmani Haridas as Vasu Namboothiri, Kukku Parameswaran as Savithri, Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar as Raman, etc. While the movie received a National Award under the category of Best Feature Film, even Mohanlal won the award for Best Actor.

Pulimurugan

Backed by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, the movie featured Mohanlal in the lead with other pivotal cast members namely Kamalini Mukherjee, Vinu Mohan, Jagapati Babu, Bala, Noby Marcose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Namitha, Nandhu, Siddiqui and others. The movie was very well received by the audience as well as the critics and also received several awards and accolades apart from the National award.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM PULIMURUGAN TRAILER

