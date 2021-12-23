Mohanlal's Son Pranav Mohanlal Starrer 'Hridayam' To Release On Jan 21; Check Details

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently announced the premiere date of son Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming venture Hridayam. He also expressed his excitement about the film along with revealing the release date which is 21st January. A few days back, the film's track Darshana was out and it received a good response from the fans and now fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Taking to Twitter, the South star shared the poster of the film and wrote “I am delighted to announce that ‘Hridayam’ will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through @MerrylandCine in India and @PharsFilm overseas. Directed by #VineethSreenivasan Produced by @visakhsub #Hridayam #worldwidetheatricalrelease.”

Hridayam is all set for its theatrical release

Hridayam is an upcoming Malayalam-language romantic drama written and helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas and co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas under the Big Bang Entertainments. The romantic-drama film revolves around a young college romance and both the actors are appearing to be fresh and promising in their roles.

In Hridayam, Pranav Mohanlal will be sharing screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan. Other than Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian will also be seen playing pivotal roles. The film made headlines after its first song Darshana crossed more than four million views on YouTube. Pranav Mohanlal taking to his social media handle thanked his fans for the milestone.

The story is penned by director Vineeth Sreenivasan himself and there were speculations around the film that it is based on the life of the director, as the latter shared a picture with his wife from the college campus while shooting for the film. Upon asking about the rumours by a fan, Vineeth cleared the air by replying to his fan's questions and said, “Can’t say it’s our story… but it’s definitely a memoir of those times.”

Mohanlal's upcoming projects:

Mohanlal will be seen next in B. Unnikrishnan’s action venture, Aaraattu. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swastika and Rachana Narayanankutty in important roles and it will release next year in theatres.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal, @pranavmohanlal