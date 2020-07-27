'Mohor' Reaches On Top Of TRP Charts, Beats Shows Like 'Krishnakoli' And 'Rani Rashmoni'

The TRP charts noticed a few changes in Bengali TV shows. The television show Mohor raced to be on the top list, beating shows Krishnakoli and Rani Rashmoni. The other two shows Krishnakoli and Rani Rashmoni did not even manage to make it to the top 5 shows. The first episode of Mohor aired in October and since then, the show has been in a constant race to be on top.

Mohor wins the race to top the rating chart

Mohor, starring Sonamoni Saha and Pratik Sen has been scoring well for the past few weeks. The show had topped on the TRP chart last week too. The Bengali TV show, Ke Apon Ke Por, has completed 4 years of being aired and has outraced other shows to be second on the TRP chart. Pallavi Sharma, who plays the character of Joba and her rollercoaster ride on the show has kept fans glued to the screen. The protagonist Joba is now on a new case which is in reference to her mom, Ranta.

Also Read: The Zoya Factor Review: Netizens And Critics Stand Divided

Krishnakoli was at the top position for the last few weeks. It has now lost its position and slipped down to number 3 position. The show has now brought back the arch enemies Radha and Rukmini together. The show Sanjher Baati starring Rezwan Rabbani Sheikj and Debchandrima Singha Roy is on the fourth position. The show Sreemoyee, starring Sudip Mukherjee and Ushasie Chakraborty is on the fifth position. The show Rani Rashmoni is out of the race and is currently on the sixth position.

Also Read: 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' Dialogues Will Take Fans Down The Memory Lane; Check Them Out

About Mohor cast

Mohor stars Sonamoni Saha as Mohor Basu and Pratik Sen as Sankhodip Roy Choudhary. The other cast of the show includes Sabriti Chatterjee, Sumanta Mukherjee, Rita Dutta, Sanku Mukherjee, Anusuya Majumdar, Abhishek Chatejeeand Lovely Maitra. The show follows the journey of Mohor, an undergraduate student who aspires to be a teacher. However, her life takes turns as her father forces her to get married. She embarks an extraordinary journey to pursue her dreams. Currently, on the show, Mohor gets into a huge debate with Shanka for her behaviour towards Aditi.

Also Read: Alaya F Reveals She Is Overwhelmed Reading Reviews For Her Work In 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Also Read: Pratik Gandhi & His Wife Choose To Be Treated At Home After Being Tested Covid-19 Positive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.